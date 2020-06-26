Chiwetel Ejiofor Confirms Baron Mordo Return In DOCTOR STRANGE 2; Excited To Work With Sam Raimi

While on the virtual press tour for Netflix's The Old Guard , actor Chiwetel Ejiofor confirmed his return as the now-villainous Baron Mordo in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

Even though it was always somewhat assumed that Academy Award-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; The Lion King) would reprise his role as Baron Mordo in Marvel Studios' upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Eijofor himself has now confirmed to ScreenRant that he will indeed be back for the 2022 Strange sequel.

However, he's not entirely sure when production will begin due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but he sounded pretty optimistic that they'll be able to get cameras rolling sooner rather than later.

"We're hoping to start pretty soon is what I can tell you. So, you know, as soon as possible. We're all really excited to get going and to get cracking with it. I can't wait."

Since production is still a few months out, not much is known about the film's plot, but Ejiofor is now the latest unofficial casting confirmation we've received. He'll join a cast once again headlined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Avengers: Endgame; Avengers: Infinity War) as the Sorcerer Supreme, with Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers: Endgame; Avengers: Infinity War) and Benedict Wong (Avengers: Endgame; Avengers: Infinity War) also set to star as the Scarlet Witch and Wong, respectively.

Rumors have suggested the likes of Clea and Brother Voodoo may also appear, but it's still too early for any casting news. One actor that, barring any unforeseen changes, definitely won't appear in the sequel is Rachel McAdams (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Sherlock Holmes), who will not be reprising her part as Strange's former flame Christine Adams.

In a separate interview, Ejiofor also expressed his excitement at getting an opportunity to work with original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi.

"He's coming on. I'm very, very excited about that. Obviously, we've been sort of interrupted as the whole world has been in the pandemic but hopefully we are back on track with that and continuing quite soon, so I'm very excited about it."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters March 25, 2022.