DOCTOR STRANGE 2 Rumored Plot Details, X-Men References In THE NEW MUTANTS, LOKI Tease, & More Marvel News

Don Cheadle Addesses His War Machine Future





Don Cheadle had his biggest MCU role to date in Avengers: Endgame and during last week's Television Critics Association press tour, the actor touched briefly on where he'd like to see War Machine go next now that Iron Man is dead and gone.



"If there were to be one," he said regarding a future appearance as Rhodey, "I’d really want to dig into him and maybe even find something that felt closer to the first Iron Man for who he was. I think they can go anywhere with him now."

Welcome to another roundup of Marvel news! There's a lot out there to cover, but rather than writing up every single piece of fresh intel in separate articles, we've collected it for you in one place.Today, we're kicking off with even more great concept art from Avengers: Endgame before moving on to some very interesting new comments from The New Mutants director Josh Boone about which universe that ties into. Oh, and unfortunately, another Marvel video game has also been delayed!Most interesting, though, is a possible synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which may shed some light on what Marvel Studios has planned for the Sorcerer Supreme.