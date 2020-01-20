DOCTOR STRANGE 2 Rumored Plot Details, X-Men References In THE NEW MUTANTS, LOKI Tease, & More Marvel News

Don Cheadle comments on his future as War Machine, Black Widow gets a new cinematographer, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets a (possible) synopsis in this latest news roundup...





Today, we're kicking off with even more great concept art from



Most interesting, though, is a possible synopsis for

There's lots of great content here for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and beyond), so all you have to do to check it out is click on the "View List" button down below... Don Cheadle Addesses His War Machine Future



Don Cheadle had his biggest MCU role to date in Avengers: Endgame and during last week's Television Critics Association press tour, the actor touched briefly on where he'd like to see War Machine go next now that Iron Man is dead and gone.



"If there were to be one," he said regarding a future appearance as Rhodey, "I’d really want to dig into him and maybe even find something that felt closer to the first Iron Man for who he was. I think they can go anywhere with him now."

The New Mutants Is An X-Men Movie (Whatever That Means)



Kevin Feige has plans to reboot the X-Men franchise for the MCU but Disney is still giving The New Mutants a theatrical release. Now, director Josh Boone has told



After stating that The New Mutants is "absolutely an X-Men movie," he added, "There's references and things that happen that are part of the greater whole, but we very much wanted it to tonally and aesthetically stand on its own." The filmmaker wouldn't address whether anything we see in it carries over to the MCU but did share his hopes that it could happen down the line.



A Possible Synopsis For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness



Last week, a synopsis started doing the rounds for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which claimed to shed some light on what fans can expect from the currently director-less sequel.



Well, a new listing from Production Weekly shares the same synopsis which adds some legitimacy to it.



"After the events of Avengers: Endgame," it reads, "Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange's plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil." That's like a reference to both Mordo's return and the emergence of Nightmare, the movie's rumoured villain.

Black Widow's Cinematographer



The credit block at the end of the Black Widow "Special Look" delivered its fair share of reveals but there was no cinematographer listed. That's a little strange, especially as it was reported back in 2018 that Ex Machina's Rob Hardy had signed on to work on the Marvel Studios movie.



Avengers Poster Gets A Remake



Redditor Imperio Avis has shared an updated take on the poster for 2012's The Avengers by using the current versions of the original six members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Nick Fury has been overlooked but, in fairness, he hasn't really changed over the past seven years or so!

It's is pretty astonishing to see how everyone else has transformed over the years, though...



The Falcon And The Winter Soldier May Feature A Surprise Villain



Here's an interesting one for you.



According to the @AtlantaFilming Twitter account, the paparazzi photographer spotted a surprise character/villain on the set of what many fans believe to be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.



Now, he doesn't reveal who that was but he was the first one to see both Crossbones and Ghost on set and claims that he had to Google this character to find out who they are. Intriguing, right?

The Hulk's Damaged Arm From Avengers: Endgame











When The Hulk used the Infinity Gauntlet at the end of Avengers: Endgame, his arm was left badly burned and damaged to show the toll that took on him. Well, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has now shared some alternate takes on the Jade Giant's condition.



"I did a sequence of images to help figure out how ravaged his arm would be after doing the snap," he says on his "This was close to the final I turned in. The head on this Hulk concept model was a collaboration between myself and the amazing @ianjoynerart."

A Major Loki Tease? Loki...I am back#loki #endgame #avengers #darkworld #ragnarok #thor #infinitywar #ultron@twhiddleston @chrishemsworth @markruffalo @robertdowneyjr pic.twitter.com/PnDibxKxsr — Russell Bobbitt (@MarvelProps) January 19, 2020

Russell Bobbitt has been designing the props we see in Marvel Studios' movies since the start. However, as you can see above, it looks like he may now be working specifically on Loki!



Very little is known about the Disney+ TV series but the fact he decided to share this shot of the scepter has led to many fans wondering whether that weapon could return here.

