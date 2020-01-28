DOCTOR STRANGE 2 Will Reportedly Introduce Clea To THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

Many fans were disappointed that Clea wasn't a part of the first Doctor Strange movie, but a new report suggests that Marvel is planning to rectify that by introducing the character in the upcoming sequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to introduce quite a few new faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After revealing that both Miss America Chavez and Brother Voodoo will likely make their debut in the sequel,



A casting call that went out for the movie is searching for a female lead between 27 and 42 of open ethnicity with "leading lady qualities," and the site claims to have confirmed that this is indeed Steven Strange's on-again-off-again love interest.



Although Clea eventually becomes one of the Sorcerer Supreme's most powerful allies in the comics, there's a chance she could play an antagonistic role in the movie initially. After all, she is the niece of the Dread Dormammu himself, so she may well stand in Strange's way should be venture into the Dark Dimension again.



Doctor Strange 2 is currently without a director, but Marvel will need to find a replacement pretty soon. Below, you'll find our top picks to take over from Scott Derrickson.



Guillermo del Toro



We'll start with the most obvious pick.



The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro was a fan-favorite choice to helm Doctor Strange long before the movie was even greenlit, and it's been reported that the studio actually rejected his pitch for the Sorcerer Supreme back in the MCU's infancy.



Ben Wheatley



British director Ben Wheatley is known for his disturbing, but blackly funny early features such as Kill List and Sightseers, but he has since moved on to more mainstream fare like Free Fire, and recently signed on to helm the Tomb Raider reboot.



Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele is a terrific filmmaker who has proven to be adept at melding horror and comedy in the likes of Get Out and Us. He's also able to deliver effective scares and tension without relying too heavily on brutal violence/gore, which makes him a perfect candidate to direct Doctor Strange 2.



Ana Lily Amirpour



Ana Lily Amirpour's superb debut feature, the "Iranian Vampire Spaghetti Western" A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, marked her as a major talent, and while her follow up The Bad Batch was seen as something of a misfire, she would definitely bring buckets of style and a unique vision to something like Doctor Strange.



Amirpour's penchant for sparse dialogue could be an issue, but she did direct an episode of FX's Legion, so we know she's willing to dip her toe in the genre.



Alex Garland



Alex Garland started out as a highly well-regarded writer, delivering scripts for the likes of 28 Days Later, Sunshine and Dredd. But it was his debut feature Ex Machina and masterful follow-up Annihilation that really put him on the radar of sci-fi/horror fans. The latter, in particular, showcased Garland's keen eye for surreal and stunningly inventive visuals.



A comic book fan, Garland has actually mentioned Doctor Strange as being one of his favorite characters in the past.



Liam Gavin



Irish/Welsh filmmaker Liam Gavin probably won't be familiar to many here, but if Marvel decides to lean heavily on the more occult aspects of The Sorcerer Supreme and his various demonic adversaries, then this up-and-coming director is the man they should be talking to.



Gavin has only helmed one feature so far, but that film is the sublime, terrifying, heart-breaking A Dark Song.



Jennifer Kent



Okay, so this is never going to happen in a million years, but just imagine if Marvel was able to convince Jennifer Kent to direct a movie like Doctor Strange 2?



Kent's debut feature, The Babadook, is widely regarded as a horror masterpiece, and she followed it up with the equally brilliant Nightingale. Neither film is an easy watch (the latter, in particular), and Kent seems primarily interested in exploring the darker aspects of the human condition. That'd suit Doctor Strange to a degree, but she'd obviously have to tone it down considerably.



