DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Adds LOGAN And DETECTIVE PIKACHU Cinematographer

Rumour has it that Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has enlisted the cinematographer who worked on movies like Logan and X-Men: First Class . Read on for further details...

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have been delayed until March 25th, 2022, but work on the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie appears to be continuing in earnest. After original director Scott Derrickson parted ways with Marvel Studios over "creative differences," Spider-Man helmer Sam Raimi was enlisted to take charge of the sequel.

Now, if a new report from The Ronin is to be believed, he's found a cinematographer in John Mathieson, a filmmaker who is no stranger to working on comic book movies.

His credits include X-Men: First Class and the critically acclaimed, visually stunning, Logan. He's also worked on movies like Detective Pikachu and Guy Ritchie's The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Ben Davis was Doctor Strange's cinematographer, and his latest project was Eternals. There's no explanation for the change.

It's certainly exciting to think about what Mathieson can bring to the table for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we know little to nothing about what to expect from the movie right now. What we do know is that Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will all be reprising their respective roles, while Elizabeth Olsen is set to join them.

Comic book characters like Clea and Miss America Chavez are also expected to appear.

Are you excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?