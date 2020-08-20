DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Audition Tape Teases America Chavez And Different Realities

An audition tape said to be for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness appears to confirm that America Chavez will be part of the sequel, while also dropping hints about alternate realities!

An audition video doing the rounds online appears to confirm that America Chavez will indeed be part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That's been rumoured for months now, and while there's nothing to say any of this dialogue will make it into the sequel itself, it is pretty revealing!

There are some noteworthy pieces of dialogue, including, "a giant demon just took out a block of our city and tried to eat you" and "It didn't try to eat me, it tried to abduct me."

There are also plenty of mentions of the Multiverse, including "let's say this pizza is the Multiverse. Here's my home reality and over here is yours. They're identical in some aspects but completely different in others." Considering America Chavez hails from a different universe in the comic books, it seems that line of dialogue could be a very telling reference.

If Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch are going to travel through the Multiverse together, then it makes sense for them to cross paths with America Chavez, and she'll almost certainly end up making the Marvel Cinematic Universe her permanent home if the source material is any indication.

There's nothing to say this is 100% legit, but it certainly seems that way, and it could give us an idea of the sort of actresses Marvel Studios is looking to fill the role of this enigmatic hero.

Check out the audition tape (before it's removed) below:

