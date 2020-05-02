DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Eyeing SPIDER-MAN Director Sam Raimi To Take The Helm
Variety is reporting that former Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is currently in talks to helm Marvel Studios' upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme.
After essentially birthing the modern blockbuster comic book movie era with 2002's Spider-Man, Sam Raimi may be eyeing a return to Marvel as he's currently engaged in talks to helm Doctor Strange 2!
Raimi takes over the Strange reigns from the first film's director Scott Derrickson, who exited the project due to creative differences early last month. However, while he may not be directing, Derrickson is expected to remain on board the sequel as an executive producer.
Raimi is widely considered one of the godfathers of the modern age of blockbuster comic book movies, having directed the original Spider-Man trilogy, which starred Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, for Sony Pictures. His second entry, 2004's Spider-Man 2, is still considered one of, if not the best comic book movie of all-time. Those films grossed a combined $2.5 billion (not adjusted for inflation) from 2002-2007.
In addition to Cumberbatch, the cast is expected to feature several familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.
Rachel McAdams will not reprise the role of Christine Palmer, however.
Plot details remain locked away at the Sanctum Sanctorum, but Nightmare is rumored to serve as the villain of the piece.
Production is slated to begin in May, although it remains to be seen whether that start date will be pushed back at all in the coming weeks, especially taking into account that Raimi will only have about three months to prep before shooting begins.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will conjure its way into theaters May 7, 2021.
