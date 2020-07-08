DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Looking To Cast Young Teen To Play America Chavez

There have been claims for months that Miss America is going to be part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , and a new casting call indicates that Marvel Studios is looking for a young teen!

In the comic books, America Chavez, who is also known as Miss America, is a young woman in her late teens or early twenties. Marvel Studios, however, appear to be looking for a younger actress to take on the role if a new rumor shared by The Direct is any indication of their plans.

The character being part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been rumored for months now, and she's been described in the past as a "teenage Hispanic female who will be a supporting lead in the film."

This latest rumor claims that an official casting grid has indicated that Marvel Studios is looking for a Puerto Rican actress, between the ages of 12-15 years old. That may seem a little young, but it gives Miss America a starting point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that means fans will be able to follow her story from the very beginning.

There's a chance this means Miss America could end up being part of the Young Avengers when they finally assemble, and it means she's around the same age as Cassie Lang/Stature.

The comic books portrayed America Chavez as a tough, no nonsense super heroine, yet one with a genuine desire to help others and do good. She is from an alternate reality, the Utopian Parallel, an idealistic reality that once faced destruction, so that could be how Strange crosses paths with her.

