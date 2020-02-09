DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Rumored To Begin Shooting This November

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been delayed multiple times by Marvel Studios, but things are looking up for the sequel with a new rumored start date of this November in the UK!

Marvel Studios is quickly returning to work with the worst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) having seemingly passed, and Murphy's Multiverse reports that production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now slated to begin in the United Kingdom this November.

The sequel has originally been penciled in for a Spring start date, but that never happened for obvious reasons. We've since heard that production could be delayed until next year, something that made sense after the film was pushed from May 7, 2021 to November 5, 2021, before Disney eventually settled on a March 25, 2022 slot for Sam Raimi's take on the Sorcerer Supreme.

With the untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel pushed to December next year, the site points out that "it is now POSSIBLE that we could see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme slide back into that November 2021 window."

The Doctor Strange sequel didn't find a new writer (Michael Waldron) until February, so this delay could be a blessing in disguise as it would have given him time to properly overhaul the film following original director Scott Derrickson's departure due to undisclosed "creative differences."

Recent casting calls have indicated that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see America Chavez, Jericho Drumm, and Clea all added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Click HERE for more Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness news from CBM!