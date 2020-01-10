DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Star Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals When Shooting Begins

COVID-19 may have slowed the Marvel Cinematic Universe down, but it certainly hasn't stopped it! Now, Benedict Cumberbatch has shared a big update on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ...

The entire Phase 4 slate has been delayed thanks to COVID-19, and that means everything is now heading our way later than expected. It also means various Marvel Studios productions have been slower in getting off the ground, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness among those affected.

Spider-Man director Sam Raimi will be at the helm of the sequel which it's believed will shoot in the UK.

Now, though, star Benedict Cumberbatch has shared an update on where things stand with the Doctor Strange follow-up, revealing when cameras will start rolling. "I’m in pre-production with the second “Dr Strange” film, which is very exciting. We will start filming in late October or early November."

This lines up with previous reports, and definitely points to Marvel Studios being back in the business of making movies. How long that can be sustained is hard to say, especially as it's widely believed COVID-19 will worsen as the weather gets colder (there have been grim predictions in the UK too).

Time will tell on that front, but with the signs pointing to this being one of the most epic MCU movies to date, we can only hope we get a first look at this sequel sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?