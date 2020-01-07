DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Star Chiwetel Ejiofor Shares Excitement To Work With Sam Raimi

Spider-Man director Sam Raimi will take the helm of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel Studios, and star Chiwetel Ejiofor has now shared his excitement to team up with the filmmaker...

Yesterday marked sixteen years since Spider-Man 2 was released in theaters, and comic book fans are now excited to see what director Sam Raimi brings to the table when he returns to the world of Marvel Comics for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There's certainly a lot a filmmaker with Raimi's creativity can accomplish with that sequel, but how does star Chiwetel Ejiofor feel about working with him?

Talking to Games Radar to promote Netflix movie The Old Guard, the actor expressed his excitement to work with Raimi after The Evil Dead helmer replaced original director Scott Derrickson.

"I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making a film, the second Doctor Strange. He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing."

"So I think he has an incredible mind and I think he's really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way," he continued, "and it's very suited to the world that's been created by Doctor Strange, and I'm very excited to see what he does with that world."

Ejiofor's comments certainly echo how many fans feel about Raimi joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there's bound to be plenty of crazy ideas the director can deliver when he gets his hands on the Sorcerer Supreme's world.

We'll have to wait and see how things play out, though, especially after the movie was delayed along with every other Phase 4 release thanks to COVID-19.