DOCTOR STRANGE Sequel Villain Casting Calls, Weird ETERNALS Set Video, America's Ass, & More Marvel News

Today, we have possible details on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' villains, more on the fallout from Scott Derrickson parting ways with Marvel Studios over "creative differences," some must-see concept art from various releases, and comments from Martin Scorsese (again) on superhero movies.

Was The Writing Always On The Wall? Tweets where Scott Derrickson hinted about his conflict with the studio and departure from r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers

As you can see above, some fans believe that Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness departure has been in the works for quite some time based on some recent Tweets.



Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact that his Twitter bio has been changed to read, "writer/director of The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, Doctor Strange and not the upcoming Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness." While he will remain on as an Executive Producer, it doesn't seem as if he's overly keen to be associated with the sequel now.

As you can see above, some fans believe that Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness departure has been in the works for quite some time based on some recent Tweets.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact that his Twitter bio has been changed to read, "writer/director of The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, Doctor Strange and not the upcoming Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness." While he will remain on as an Executive Producer, it doesn't seem as if he's overly keen to be associated with the sequel now.

Another Casting Addition To The Falcon And The Winter Soldier?



Shooting is currently taking place for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and it appears as if NCIS: Los Angeles star Julie Zhan has joined the cast of the highly anticipated Disney+ TV series.



Fans on social media have noticed a number of clues in her recent Instagram stories which point to the actress joining a secretive and exciting project in Atlanta where the show is filming.

Shooting is currently taking place for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and it appears as if NCIS: Los Angeles star Julie Zhan has joined the cast of the highly anticipated Disney+ TV series.

Fans on social media have noticed a number of clues in her recent Instagram stories which point to the actress joining a secretive and exciting project in Atlanta where the show is filming.

An Intriguing Eternals Set Video O vídeo do momento que acontece algum tipo de explosão e a Gemma Chan é erguida. Provavelmente é só a Sersi voando, mas vai saber...pic.twitter.com/vOZ3JQKk7e — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) January 10, 2020

Following the set photos from earlier today, a video has popped up online seemingly showing Gemma Chan's Sersi releasing some sort of energy blast which sends those around her flying before she levitates into the air. Taken out of context, it's hard to say what's going on, but this might be our most revealing look at the movie yet and you have to wonder where Black Knight is during all this.



Is it possible that she's being confronted by a Celestial here, and that one has landed on Earth before "beaming her up"? Time will tell, but this footage is bound to get fans talking.

Following the set photos from earlier today, a video has popped up online seemingly showing Gemma Chan's Sersi releasing some sort of energy blast which sends those around her flying before she levitates into the air. Taken out of context, it's hard to say what's going on, but this might be our most revealing look at the movie yet and you have to wonder where Black Knight is during all this.

Is it possible that she's being confronted by a Celestial here, and that one has landed on Earth before "beaming her up"? Time will tell, but this footage is bound to get fans talking.

New Spider-Man: Homecoming Concept Art View this post on Instagram Iron man rescuing Peter from Spider-man: Homecoming! I did a few keyframes for this sequence in the film—rescue images are always exciting to paint. A post shared by Ryan Meinerding (@ryan_meinerding_art) on Jan 6, 2020 at 8:12am PST

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared some new keyframes from Spider-Man: Homecoming showing alternate takes on the wall-crawler being saved by Iron Man.



If you don't already give the concept art a follow on social media, you should change that ASAP!

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared some new keyframes from Spider-Man: Homecoming showing alternate takes on the wall-crawler being saved by Iron Man.

Stephen Dorff Weighs In On Mahershala Ali Playing Blade



As you may recall, Stephen Dorff played the villainous Deacon Frost in 1998's Blade and more recently starred alongside Mahershala Ali in the third season of True Detective. When Entertainment Tonight caught up with the actor, they were quick to ask for his thoughts on his co-star playing the Vampire Hunter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I saw him after it was announced [at Comic-Con 2019] and I'm happy for him," Dorff said. "I think he'll do a great job with Blade and reinventing the franchise. It probably should've been done a while ago, but I think it's good for him." However, he was quick to point out that they haven't talked about it "too much" so he's probably not looking to reprise his role in this reboot! "But I mean, I love the guy. I'm sure he'll do it justice," he added. "To have such a great actor in the part of Blade for this new generation, it'll be great."



C. Robert Cargill Addresses Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange Departure So I guess it's safe to announce that @scottderrickson and my next film CATS 2: THE FURRENING is being moved up and should be shooting soon. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) January 10, 2020

Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill also weighed in on the news that Scott Derrickson is no longer directing the sequel with a tongue in cheek remark about what they'll be working on next.



We probably shouldn't read too much into this, but he doesn't seem too upset by the news!

Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill also weighed in on the news that Scott Derrickson is no longer directing the sequel with a tongue in cheek remark about what they'll be working on next.

Martin Scorsese Keeps Geeting Asked About Marvel Movies



Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese kicked a hornet's nest when he decided to tear into movies released by Marvel in a recent issue of Empire Magazine, but during a directors roundtable with



Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese kicked a hornet's nest when he decided to tear into movies released by Marvel in a recent issue of Empire Magazine, but during a directors roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that he doesn't actually know the difference between Marvel Studios and their Distinguished Competition!

"I said superhero films, I never- I don't even know Marvel," he admitted. "I remember Marvel was a comic book. I remember when Disneyland was built, I'm that ancient. One of the aspirations of the studios was to become as important in a sense to American culture as Disneyland."

Needless to say, he can't have been happy about Joker beating The Irishman at the Golden Globes!



An Apparent Nod To Eternals In Thor: Ragnarok Hadn't noticed this little Easter egg before...and just in times for the ETERNALS. from r/marvelstudios

With Eternals on the way, fans are now looking through previous Marvel Studios movies for any clues about their upcoming MCU debut. Well, in Thor: Ragnarok, a ship on Sakaar bears a striking resemblance to one from the Eternals comic books and it's now hard not to wonder whether we'll get an explanation for it being here during their movie (perhaps they once visited the planet?).

With Eternals on the way, fans are now looking through previous Marvel Studios movies for any clues about their upcoming MCU debut. Well, in Thor: Ragnarok, a ship on Sakaar bears a striking resemblance to one from the Eternals comic books and it's now hard not to wonder whether we'll get an explanation for it being here during their movie (perhaps they once visited the planet?).

America's Ass Every shot of America's Ass in Avengers: Endgame from r/marvelstudios

Here's something for you to enjoy over the weekend courtesy of one Reddit user who decided to comb through Avengers: Endgame to create a collage of every shot of Captain America's ass.

Here's something for you to enjoy over the weekend courtesy of one Reddit user who decided to comb through Avengers: Endgame to create a collage of every shot of Captain America's ass.

Thanos' Original Weapon In Avengers: Endgame More warrior #Thanos options for #avengersendgame A dream project for sure! @jsmarantz did his final awesome armor design and @ryan_meinerding_art designed his overall amazing look for #infinitywar . #mcu #marvelstudios #conceptart #comicbookmovies pic.twitter.com/H7t5RMRZdx — Ian Joyner (@IanJoynerArt) January 9, 2020

The Mad Titan wielded a massive double bladed sword in Avengers: Endgame, but he very nearly had an axe instead! As you can see in this alternate armour design from concept artist Ian Joyner, a lot of different looks for the villain were explored for the superhero ensemble, but this one is particularly cool.

The Mad Titan wielded a massive double bladed sword in Avengers: Endgame, but he very nearly had an axe instead! As you can see in this alternate armour design from concept artist Ian Joyner, a lot of different looks for the villain were explored for the superhero ensemble, but this one is particularly cool.

