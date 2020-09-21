RUMOR MILL: DOCTOR STRANGE Sequel May Include Some Crazy Cameos...Like Tom Cruise As Iron Man?!

In perhaps one of the silliest rumors we've seen do the rounds for some time, it's being claimed that Marvel Studios is considering some wacky cameos for the Doctor Strange sequel, including Tom Cruise!

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

The expectation is that Doctor Strange in the Mulitverse of Madness will include visits to any number of alternate Earths and timelines, and with Sam Raimi at the helm, many fans have been keeping everything crossed that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man could make a surprise appearance.

As spectacular as that would be, the team over at The Direct have shared a wacky scoop in which it's claimed a number of cameos are in the works showing different actors playing familiar faces.

One idea being considered is that Tom Cruise would play Tony Stark from another Earth; he was once up for the lead role in Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr. landed the gig, and we're sure the Mission: Impossible actor wouldn't turn down a high paying bit part in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film!

However, this rumor is a hard one to believe, and it could prove to be a little too outside the realm of possibility. Depending how crazy things get in the Doctor Strange sequel, though, we might be surprised.

It's probably best not to get too excited, but stranger things have happened in the MCU.

