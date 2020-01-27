Disney Celebrates The Chinese New Year With Stunning Posters For ETERNALS, NEW MUTANTS, & More

Although they don't feature any imagery from the movies, Disney has shared a series of stunning Chinese New Year posters for the likes of Eternals, Black Widow, New Mutants and many more. Take a look...





Although the posters are official, they don't actually feature any imagery from the films. However, we do get to see stylish and abstract depictions of some of the characters, themes and storylines, and The Eternals poster may give us an idea of what several of the heroes' costumes will look like on screen.



In addition to the Marvel releases, there are posters for the likes of Soul, Mulan, and Raya and the Last Dragon. There rae twelve in total, and you can check them out by clicking the next button below.



Mulan



When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Chinese Army to defend the country from Huns, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. She is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. Disguised as a man by the name of Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her innermost strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Jungle Cruise



Set during the early 20th century, a riverboat captain named Frank takes a scientist and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life which is believed to possess healing powers. All the while, the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition.

West Side Story

Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the white Jets and Puerto Rican Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City.

Onward



Set in a fantastical world, where the populace once had magic, two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, receive a wizards staff as a prearranged gift from their father, who died before Ian was born and when Barley was too young to clearly remember him. The staff came with a spell that will bring him back for only 24 hours, so his sons can meet him. Prompted by Barley, Ian uses the spell, only to end up bringing back just his father's legs. This causes the brothers to go on a quest for a way to bring back the rest of their father before the time is up.

The New Mutants



20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents "The New Mutants," an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

Black Widow



"In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Soul



Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher, has long dreamed of performing jazz music onstage, and finally gets a chance after impressing other jazz musicians during an opening act at the Half Note Club. However, an untimely accident causes Gardner's soul to be separated from his body and transported to the "You Seminar", a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transferred to a newborn child, and Gardner must work with souls in training, such as 22, a soul with a dim view on life after being trapped for years at the You Seminar, in order to return to Earth before it's too late.

Free Guy



In the open world video game Free City, an amalgamation of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite, Guy (Reynolds) is a non-player character (NPC) working as a bank teller. Thanks to a code developed by programmers Milly (Comer) and Keys (Keery) inserted into Free City by the publisher Antoine (Waititi), Guy becomes aware of his world being a video game, and takes steps to make himself the hero, creating a race against time to save the game before the developers can shut it down.

The King's Man



As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man and his protégé must race against time to stop them

Death on The Nile



Death on the Nile is an upcoming American mystery thriller film directed by Kenneth Branagh, with a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. The film is a sequel to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and stars Branagh returning as Hercule Poirot, as well as Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.

Eternals



"Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants.