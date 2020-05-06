ETERNALS Funko Pops Reveal A Few More Minor Details About The Delayed Marvel Studios Movie

An updated list of Funko Pops which will be released to tie into Eternals has been released, and they reveal a few new minor details about the Marvel Studios movie which was recently pushed into 2021...

Eternals was supposed to be released in theaters on November 6th, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed things and Black Widow is now coming out on that day instead. As a result, we'll be waiting for this team's big screen debut until next February, and that means a first look is still a long way off.

By now, we likely would have seen a teaser trailer for Eternals, and merchandise which would have been with us before Christmas has probably been pushed into next year as well.

However, that hasn't stopped a list of Funko Pops finding their way online which revealed a few minor details about the Marvel Studios movie. For example, the villains Kro and Arishem are once again mentioned, while "Sprite Transforming" is bound to get fans wondering what exactly that means.

Interestingly, there's no mention of Dane Whitman here, but if he is indeed going to suit up as Black Knight in Eternals, then it's a reveal Marvel Studios probably wants to save for further down the line. With that in mind, a Black Knight Pop would more than likely be saved for a second wave of figures.

Check out the listing below:

