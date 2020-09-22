ETERNALS & GAME OF THRONES Star Kit Harington No Longer Wants To Play Stereotypical Silent, Masculine Roles

Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington may have inadvertently shed some light on the type of man Dane Whitman is in Marvel's Eternals by explaining that he no longer wants to play the "strong, silent type."

Jon Snow was the archetypical "strong, silent type" in Game of Thrones, but that's not a role actor Kit Harington is interested in playing in future. Talking to The Telegraph, he explained that "inherited male trauma" has stopped men being honest about their feelings both in real-life and on screen.

"I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son," Harington explained.

"We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine."

"Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don’t want to play any more," he said of Jon Snow. "It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of." This indicates that Eternals' Dane Whitman/Black Knight will be a vastly different character to Jon Snow as Harington clearly no longer wants to play that sort of hero.

Harington recently delivered an incredible, very different performance if Netflix's Criminal, so it seems his career will take him down some new paths now that he's moved on from Game of Thrones.

