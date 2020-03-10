ETERNALS Leaked Action Figure Reveals A First Look At Leader Of The Deviants, Kro

There's been another big Eternals toy leak, and this one offers a first look at the villainous Kro, the leader of the Deviants...who has undergone quite a change in appearance for his live-action debut!

Earlier this summer, a first look at Salma Hayek's Ajak in Eternals was leaked online thanks to a Marvel Legends action figure. Those should already be on sale in anticipation of the Marvel Studios film's original November release date, but with it now postponed to next November, it will be a long time before fans get their hands on merchandise.

Another figure has leaked today, this time revealing Kro's monstrous, massive form!

The leader of the Deviants, the confirmed antagonists in Eternals, Kro looks a lot different to his comic book counterpart (he's not bright pink to begin with).

However, he's also less humanoid in appearance, and it seems the plan is for him to be a CGI villain not dissimilar to Thanos. He does have the ability to shape-shift, and as an occasional love interest to Thena (Angelina Jolie), it's possible an actor has secretly been cast to play that side of him.

Thus far, there's no word on who might be voicing Kro, but if the leader of the Deviants is indeed the lead villain in Eternals, then there'd a strong chance another A-List star will be joining the MCU.

