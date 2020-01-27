ETERNALS: Leaked Promo Art Offers A New Look At Ikaris And Ajak In Their Superhero Costumes

Some concept art from Eternals appears to have leaked online and, if real, it offers a new look at Richard Madden's Ikaris and Salma Hayek's Ajak in their superhero costumes. Check it out after the jump...





As you can see below, some promo art appears to have leaked which shows both Richard Madden and Salma Hayek suited up. We've seen some concept art of them in costume but this provides a much better of how they'll appear on screen and a look at Ikaris' hand may show off some of his powers.



It's also interesting to note that Ikaris' costume definitely seems to pay homage to his comic book counterpart as we see that he has those circular chest pieces on his suit in the same place.



With any luck, more artwork - in much better quality - will soon leak online but with the Eternals cast mostly rocking normal clothing in the set photos we've seen, it's refreshing to see the team's costumes and a definite sign that these characters are going to end up looking awesome on screen.



SUPOSTA ART PROMO VAZADA DE ETERNALS DETALHA UM POUCO DO TRAJE LINDO DO IKARIS. NOTEM SEU PUNHO CARREGANDO ENERGIA. pic.twitter.com/mlisEyiGpu — Eternals Brasil (@ETERNALSBRASIL) January 25, 2020

🚨 MAIS UM! Depois de Ikaris, vazou parte da arte promocional de Ajak (Salma Hayek). #Eternals pic.twitter.com/Hc2B5jLdLR — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) January 25, 2020

Bad Boys For Life Directors Are Meeting With Marvel Studios



Bad Boys for Life has been a bigger hit than anyone could have imagined and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah find themselves in demand as a result.



During a recent interview with "Marvel wants to meet us, not really for something concrete, a film or series," he reveals. That's vague, but they clearly want the filmmakers for one of their upcoming big or small screen projects, and Blade seems like a very real possibility.



We'll have to wait and see, but during the same interview, they confirmed that Beverly Hills Cop 4 is still in the very early stages of development so their schedule is currently clear...

Moon Knight Lands The Witcher Writer



Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater is assembling his writer's room for the Disney+ series and the first addition is The Originals and The Witcher scribe Beau DeMayo.



He's currently working on the screenplay for Netflix's planned anime movie spinoff of the latter and he's previously penned episodes of The Vampire Diaries and a tie-in comic book series.

An Eternals Scene Description



The



"Hearing the fight scene is between Eternals and the Deviants," the account says in regards to what's being filmed in London at the moment. "It’s a huge event where some of the Eternals are attending alongside government officials and modern people. It appears it is used as trap and challenge to reveal Eternals to the world. Ikaris, Thena, Sersi+ more fight."

WandaVision Conjures Up A Composer

As you can see in the video above, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp composer Christophe Beck has been enlisted by Marvel Studios to work on the score for Disney+ series WandaVision.



His theme for Ant-Man is definitely memorable, so this is very good news for the upcoming TV show!



Awkwafina Arrives In Australia Ready For Shang-Chi Awkwafina has arrived in Australia, likely to begin filming #ShangChi! pic.twitter.com/Amml3PNCGI — Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) January 22, 2020

Jumanji: The Next Level star Awkwafina has revealed on Instagram that she's now arrived in Australia, and while she doesn't confirm it herself, common sense says this is for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Production on the movie began earlier this month, and while a first look is likely still a long way off, we could start getting some photos from the set in the near future.

The Black Widow Countdown Begins... See Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow in theaters in 100 days. pic.twitter.com/YPHlPsBddy — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 22, 2020

There are just 99 days to go until Black Widow arrives in theaters and, as you can see above, Marvel Studios marked the 100-day countdown yesterday with a brief new promo video.



There's no new footage in there, but it now feels like we can start to get excited!

Avengers: Endgame Directors And Tom Holland Are Feeling Fresh .@Russo_Brothers and @TomHolland1996 know what’s Fresh!



Congratulations on your #GoldenTomato wins for Avengers: Endgame! https://t.co/Es4qNAvWwO pic.twitter.com/KkOQScmp6o — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 22, 2020

Cherry marks their fourth collaboration with the actor after Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, but it will be a vastly different role to Spider-Man!

Quentin Tarantino Shares His Thoughts On Marvel Movies



The last few months of 2019 were dominated by Martin Scorsese's comments about Marvel movies, and now Quentin Tarantino has weighed in on the debate during an interview with



"When you say, despite the sequels and the Avengers: Endgame and all of that, I actually think a war for movies got played out this last year," he started. "As far as I can see, the commercial product that is owned by the conglomerates, the projects everybody knows about and has in their DNA, whether it be the Marvel Comics, the Star Wars, Godzilla and James Bond, those films never had a better year than last year."



"It would have been the year that their world domination would have been complete. But it kind of wasn’t."



Food for though, eh?



A First Look At Marvel's Empyre #1 Revealed

















