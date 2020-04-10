ETERNALS Leaked Toy Packaging Reveals A Better Look At Kro And Teases Big Threat To The MCU

Toy packaging for next November's Eternals film reveals a considerably more impressive look at the villainous Kro, while also shedding some light on what the heroes - and the MCU - are up against!

Eternals was supposed to arrive in theaters in a matter of weeks, but after being pushed back to May 2021, it will now be released an entire year after originally planned next November. That means a first look of any sort is a long way off, but toys which have already been sent out to stores are providing unexpected first look at the film's characters.

A new look at the villainous Kro has been unveiled today courtesy of some Marvel Legends toy packaging and he looks like a formidable opponent for the heroic Eternals.

The leader of the Deviant's tendrils have been lifted straight from Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr.'s Eternals run, and these monstrous creations of the ancient Celestials look like something out of a horror film. Even more interesting in some ways is what it says on the packaging for this figure.

"A powerful Deviant unlike any other the Eternals have faced over the millennia, Kro's appearance is the harbinger for a global threat," it teases, likely referencing the return of the Celestials.

Could Kro be the one that brings them back to Earth after Thanos's deadly attack on the planet?

