ETERNALS Star Don Lee May Have Inadvertently Shared A First Look At The Movie's Teaser Poster

Reflecting on the time he spent working on Eternals for Marvel Studios, star Don Lee has seemingly shared a first look at a teaser poster for the movie with the team assembled as a Celestial watches on...

Eternals star Don Lee has shared some rare insight into what it's like to work on a Marvel Studios movie, offering us a glimpse into his trailer and the letter he received from Kevin Feige and his team welcoming him to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (where he'll play the heroic Gilgamesh).

However, some eagle-eyed fans believe they've spotted a teaser poster for the 2021 release!

Look to the right of the actor, and you'll notice what appears to be a framed piece of artwork depicting the entire team of Eternals in shadow as one of the massive Celestials looms large behind them.

It's a great piece of imagery, and one we could easily see on a teaser poster in the not too distant future. Of course, it's possible that this was created exclusively for those who worked on Eternals, but the hope is that we'll get to see something official from the movie sooner rather than later.

Check out Lee's Instagram post below:

