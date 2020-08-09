ETERNALS Star Kumail Nanjiani Says The Movie Is The "Most Epic [And] Hilarious" Project He's Been Part Of

In a series of social media posts, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani has shared high praise for the Marvel Studios movie, while promising he'll chases his bosses up about that long overdue trailer...

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding the release of Eternals, and the hope is that the first trailer will arrive in time for Black Widow's planned release on November 6th. Time will tell on that front, of course, but following a recent toy leak, some sort of official first look has to be heading our way.

In the meantime, star Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo) has shared a series of Tweets hyping up Eternals.

As you can see below, he's as in the dark as the rest of us when it comes to plans for the trailer, but is confident fans will love the movie. In fact, he goes so far as to say that not only will Eternals be worth the wait, but it's "the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I've ever been a part of."

He added that, "[It's] massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I've ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day."

Needless to say, we need that first look at the movie as soon as possible, but with COVID-19 still causing problems in Hollywood, we're not 100% sure it's being released next February as planned. The hope is that will happen, but it largely depends on what happens over the coming months.

Check out Nanjiani's comments below:

