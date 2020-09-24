ETERNALS Star Kumail Nanjiani Supports Marvel Studios' Decision To Delay The Film To November 2021

Eternals was meant to be released in theaters this November, but the pandemic pushed it to next February. Now, it's heading our way next November, and star Kumail Nanjiani believes that's the right move!

Marvel Studios originally dated Eternals for November 6, only to have to push it to February 12, 2021. After another round of release day delays yesterday evening, the film has now been slotted in for a November 5, 2021 debut (an entire year after it was originally supposed to arrive).

Following the news, star Kumail Nanjiani took to Twitter to share his support for the decision.

"Marvel made the right & responsible decision," the actor, who plays Kingo in Chloé Zhao's film, says. "There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health [and] lives. I can’t tell [people] to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one."

Scientific advice does suggest that visiting a movie theater is unsafe, and his Eternals co-star Barry Keoghan (Druig) was supportive of Nanjiani comments as you can also see below.

These delays hurt, but make sense from a safety and business perspective. Waiting another year for Eternals is a killer, but based on what little we know, it should end up being well worth it.

