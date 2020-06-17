ETERNALS Star Salma Hayek Hints That Reshoots On The Marvel Studios Movie Are Happening Soon

Thanks to COVID-19, Eternals has been pushed back from this November to next February, but star Salma Hayek has now indicated that reshoots will be taking place on the Marvel Studios movie very soon...

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed Marvel Studios' entire Phase 4 slate, with Chloé Zhao's Eternals now set to come out next February instead of this November. That's not the world's biggest delay, of course, but it was disappointing for fans anxious to see these characters finally brought to the big screen and made part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Part of the reason the movie was delayed was because reshoots set to take place over the summer had to be pushed back, but it appears as if Marvel Studios plans to resume work on them soon.

As you can see below, star Salma Hayek has taken to Instagram to note, "In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots." Once upon a time, plans for any kind of additional photography would lead to concerns about a movie's quality, but they're standard for big budget blockbusters these days, and something Marvel Studios often takes advantage of.

Reshoots could lead to some big changes to Eternals, of course, but it's doubtful we'll ever learn what they were (unless what we see on screen doesn't match up with those set photos from last year).

Check out Hayek's post below:

