New ETERNALS Promo Art Provides Our First Proper Look At Salma Hayek As Ajak

Some promo art adorning an upcoming Marvel Legends action figure has been shared online, providing us with a new look at Salma Hayek ( From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado ) as Ajak in Marvel's Eternals ...

We did get a blurry glimpse of Ajak last year courtesy of some D23 concept art, but this gives us a much clearer look at the hero's full costume. The description on the back reads: "The spiritual leader of The Eternals, Ajak can heal others and is able to communicate with The Celestials."

There was some debate as to weather this was the real deal or a clever mock-up, but it does indeed appear to be genuine.

We still don't know a whole lot about this big-screen incarnation of Ajak, but Hayek did confirm that she's playing "the leader of the superheroes" during an interview earlier this year.

“The rest of us [Eternals] are like misfits, and we’re all superheroes, and I get to be the leader. That sounds really appropriate! Yes, why not? Let’s go! It just made me feel like, ‘Maybe they’re doing something different.’ And they are.”

"Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

"The outstanding ensemble cast include Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman."

Marvel's Eternals is set to hit theaters on February 12, 2021.