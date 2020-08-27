THE ETERNALS Gets A Very Minor Title Change From Marvel Studios...Now, It's Simply ETERNALS

It's an admittedly slow news day, but we're sure some of you will be interested in finding out that Disney has officially announced that the title of The Eternals has been changed to, uh, Eternals ...

Thanks to COVID-19, The Eternals was moved from this November to February 12th, 2021. Now, following a slew of release date changes by Disney, it's been confirmed that the Marvel Studios movie is still heading our way on that day next year...well, barring any further changes to the schedule, of course!

The studio has also revealed that the title of The Eternals has been changed to Eternals. That's not exactly a major alteration, and we've not actually been using the "The" for a while now.

In other release date news, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland will receive a limited release on December 4th, 2020, while Pixar's Luca has moved to June 18th, 2021. As of now, Black Widow remains scheduled for November 6th, later this year, and there's no reason to suspect that will change...unless The King's Man being shifted to 2021 is a sign of things to come for Disney in 2020!

However, should Mulan prove to be a hit when it debuts on Disney+ for $29.99 on September 4th, then it's entirely possible the Marvel Studios movie will follow. We'll just have to wait and see, but Kevin Feige and company have been quiet for a while, with no official word from them on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's recent delay as of yet.

What are your thoughts on The Eternals losing the The?

