THE ETERNALS: Marvel Releases Better Look At D23 Celestial Concept Art

We previously saw a look at this particular Celestial
from Marvel's The Eternals
back in August, thanks to social media posts from Disney's D23 Expo. However, we now have a much better look, thanks to Marvel and the Earth's Mightiest Show
preview for the company's plans for 2020.
It's thought that this particular Celestia
l is actually the one we see in Guardians of the Galaxy
, whose severed head is converted into the mining waystation, Knowhere
. It's unconfirmed but a side-by-side comparison does show some striking similarities. And The Eternals
is said to be a prequel that spans 7,000 years so it's entirely possible we may see how Knowhere came to be.
Though we don't know which Celestial
from the comics met their unfortunate demise in Guardians of the Galaxy
and went on to become Knowhere, it's theorized that it's Jemiah the Analyzer
as the bar Star-Lord and co. visited before meeting with The Collector was called the Boot of Jemiah
.
THE CAST AND CREW
The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao, who is most famous for helming the indie-darling, The Rider. The screenplay was written by siblings Ryan and Matthew Firpo.
The cast includes:
-
Angelina Jolie as Thena
-
Richard Madden as Ikaris
-
Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo
-
Lauren Ridloff as Makkari
-
Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos
-
Salma Hayek as Ajak
-
Lia McHugh as Sprite
-
Don Lee as Gilgamesh
-
Barry Keoghan as Druig
-
Gemma Chan as Sersi
-
Kit Harington as Dane Whitman
The film is set for release on November 6, 2020.
HERCULES RUMORS STILL PERSIST
There are persistent but unconfirmed rumors that Hercules will appear and that he will be depicted as LGBTQ. The rumor originated this past Spring but continues to persist despite SDCC and D23 passing with no mention of the character's appearance.
IT'S AN EPIC THAT SPANS 7,000 YEARS
A recent interview with Kevin Feige from the Brazilian Comic-Con CCXP confirmed the time span of the film. Feige stated, "The movie, it’s ambitious, and takes place over 7000 years from present day to Mesopotamia to all sorts of locations and time periods and really feels like nothing we’ve done before. [It's] an epic that spans 7,000 years of human history, has cosmic connotations, and changes everything we know about the MCU."
THE MCU'S FIRST OPENLY GAY SUPERHERO
While The Eternals may or may not feature Hercules, the film has been confirmed to feature the studio's first openly gay superhero. Marvel Studios President Kevin Fige has revealed that the gay character is a man who is married with kids. It's rumored but unconfirmed that the character in question is Richard Madden's Ikaris.