THE ETERNALS: Marvel Releases Better Look At D23 Celestial Concept Art

Fan pics of a banner for The Eternals were posted on social media from D23 back in August but we now have an official release of the concept art offering a better glimpse of the cosmic powerhouse.

The Eternals back in August, thanks to social media posts from Disney's D23 Expo. However, we now have a much better look, thanks to Marvel and the Earth's Mightiest Show preview for the company's plans for 2020.











It's thought that this particular Celestial is actually the one we see in Guardians of the Galaxy, whose severed head is converted into the mining waystation, Knowhere. It's unconfirmed but a side-by-side comparison does show some striking similarities. And The Eternals is said to be a prequel that spans 7,000 years so it's entirely possible we may see how Knowhere came to be.







Though we don't know which Celestial from the comics met their unfortunate demise in Guardians of the Galaxy and went on to become Knowhere, it's theorized that it's Jemiah the Analyzer as the bar Star-Lord and co. visited before meeting with The Collector was called the Boot of Jemiah.





THE CAST AND CREW

The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao, who is most famous for helming the indie-darling, The Rider. The screenplay was written by siblings Ryan and Matthew Firpo.



The cast includes: Angelina Jolie as Thena

Richard Madden as Ikaris

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

Salma Hayek as Ajak

Lia McHugh as Sprite

Don Lee as Gilgamesh

Barry Keoghan as Druig

Gemma Chan as Sersi

HERCULES RUMORS STILL PERSIST

There are persistent but unconfirmed rumors that Hercules will appear and that he will be depicted as LGBTQ. The rumor originated this past Spring but continues to persist despite SDCC and D23 passing with no mention of the character's appearance.

IT'S AN EPIC THAT SPANS 7,000 YEARS

A recent interview with Kevin Feige from the Brazilian Comic-Con CCXP confirmed the time span of the film. Feige stated, "The movie, it's ambitious, and takes place over 7000 years from present day to Mesopotamia to all sorts of locations and time periods and really feels like nothing we've done before. [It's] an epic that spans 7,000 years of human history, has cosmic connotations, and changes everything we know about the MCU."