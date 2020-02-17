Behind-the-Scenes Of Roger Corman's THE FANTASTIC FOUR On The New Episode Of The Voices From Krypton Podcast

When Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created The Fantastic Four comic book in 1961, its depiction of a team of superheroes who bickered as much as they supported each other was nothing short of a revelation. Unfortunately, it hasn't enjoyed the same sort of success on the big screen, despite the fact there have been three movie versions in 2005, 2007 and 2015. But, as noted above, they at least were released, but Corman's 1994 effort was not. Some claim it was put into production so that producer Bernd Eichenger could retain his license to the property in the hopes of a bigger payday. Which did happen as he served as producer on the first two released films.



Now the truth behind the "lost" film has been chornicled in the pages of Forsaken: The Making and Aftermath of Roger Corman's The Fantastic Four, which is written by William Nesbitt and published by BearManor Media. This episode of the Voices From Krypton podcast talks to Nesbitt, who provides details on what it was all about.



