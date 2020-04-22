FANTASTIC FOUR Concept Art Reveals A Very Grounded Take On The Fantasticar In Josh Trank's Movie

The Fantastic Four movie that was released in 2015 underwent extensive reshoots which reshaped the entire final act, and a newly surfaced piece of concept art reveals a grounded take on the Fantasticar...

The whole point of Josh Trank's Fantastic Four reboot was to deliver a body-horror, realistic take on the team, but Fox seemingly didn't agree with that vision and producer Simon Kinberg later took charge of some disastrous reshoots (the studio then decided it would be a good idea to let him helm an X-Men movie in Dark Phoenix).

In Trank's version of the movie, Mr. Fantastic was meant to pilot the Fantasticar - which he had been building in his garage using a beaten up old car - into the Negative Zone alongside the Invisible Woman, The Thing, and the Human Torch. That would have been cool to see, and while it wasn't the traditional, comic book version of the vehicle, it was a good starting point.

Now, some newly revealed concept art gives us a good look at the car, and while it's not exactly impressive, it would have worked in the context of the movie. B-Roll footage even showed scenes being shot in it, but they were all ultimately cut.

Given the response to Fantastic Four, we're probably never going to see a #ReleaseTheTrankCut movement, but it would be great to hear what the filmmaker originally had planned for the franchise.

What do you guys think of this concept art?

