FANTASTIC FOUR Director Josh Trank Clashes With Trolls Before Quitting Social Media

After once again come under fire for 2015's Fantastic Four , filmmaker Josh Trank hit back at fans before deciding to quit social media altogether. Find out what exactly happened after the jump...

It's been five years since Fantastic Four was released, and some "fans" still find it necessary to attack director Josh Trank. When his movie Capone was released earlier this year, the filmmaker gave his side of the story, and it was clear that behind the scenes interference meant we didn't get to see his original vision for the Marvel Comics adaptation.

Whether his version was better or worse than what ended up in theaters is irrelevant at this point, but he was again came under fire on social media last night from trolls who clearly have nothing better to do.

Deciding to take aim at Trank for both Fantastic Four and his comeback movie Capone, the director had clearly had enough, and decided to share his "final word" on the 2015 release. As you can see below, he suggested that they "accomplish something interesting w/ your lives," before threatening to knock one troll "the f*ck out."

Later, he deleted both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, clearly deciding he was sick of being harassed for one bad movie in his career which he worked on half a decade ago. We spoke to Trank earlier this year, and it's a great shame to see him continuing to come under fire like this for no reason.

Check out some of Trank's responses below:

