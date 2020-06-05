FANTASTIC FOUR Director Josh Trank Explains What REALLY Happened When He And Miles Teller Clashed On Set

Shortly after Fantastic Four was released, we heard reports of an altercation between director Josh Trank and star Miles Teller, but the filmmaker has now told his version of events. Check it out...

When the Fantastic Four cast were promoting the movie back in 2015, it was clear they were all too aware that they weren't in a particularly good movie. Later, reports would surface claiming that director Josh Trank had made some bizarre requests on set, going to far as to tell cast members when to blink.

That was never confirmed, but when Trank sent out an email shortly before the film's release saying his was "better than 99 percent of the comic book movies ever made," one cast member reportedly replied "I don’t think so."

It's widely believed that was Miles Teller, and we've also heard that he and Trank got into some sort of physical altercation on set. In a profile on Trank over at Polygon, the site states that the actor took a "I'm-a-movie-star-now approach to acting, which involved questioning even the most low-impact performance requests," and it's that which reportedly led to this clash.

However, while the filmmaker never clarifies whether things really did get physical, the site says it was, in fact, "a moment of miscommunication between two Type-A personalities." This is clearly information they've been provided with from Trank, but it would be interesting hearing Teller's take.

For what it's worth, Trank also tells the site he doesn't recall receiving a single complaint from the studio during the 72-day shoot, and that claims he "built a black tent around his monitor" was just a traditional video village because sometimes, "you can’t actually be out standing next to the camera because the camera’s on a [frick]ing dolly."

Based on what both the filmmaker and site reveal here, it sounds like he refutes claims that he clashed with Teller beyond them having two very different personalities and disagreeing over certain decisions.

Still, it's hard not to wonder...