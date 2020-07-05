FANTASTIC FOUR Helmer Josh Trank Regrets 2015 Tweet Which Cost The Film $10 Million

When Josh Trank sent out a Tweet disowning Fant4stic shortly before it was released, it was predicted that he cost the film around $10 million. In a new profile, he shares his regrets over the incident.

In a profile shared by Polygon, Josh Trank admits that the "fantastic version" of Fantastic Four he referenced in a now-deleted 2015 Tweet probably doesn't exist. When shooting started, the script had no final act, and the one that was filmed wasn't shot by the director

That leaves some confusion about what his Fantastic Four might have looked like, especially after his Tweet also stated, "[It] would've received great reviews. You'll probably never see it. That's reality though."

Direct quotes aren't shared, but the site reveals that viewing the Tweet in retrospect, Trank admits that he regrets sending it out, and not just because it cost Twentieth Century Fox an estimated $10 million in box office revenue during Fantastic Four's opening weekend. He also reveals that he fell out with a lot of friends in the industry after speaking badly of their work on the film.

They had attempted to make his version, and viewed Trank's comments as being directed at them.

The filmmaker has since moved on, and is making his directorial comeback with Capone starring Tom Hardy. Unfortunately, these recent comments suggest that a #ReleaseTheTrankCut movement would be a fruitless endeavour.

Click HERE for more Fantastic Four news from CBM!