TENET Star John David Washington Down For Playing Reed Richards In FANTASTIC FOUR If Kevin Feige Asked

John David Washington made a huge impact in Christopher Nolan's Tenet , and the actor has now admitted that he would love the opportunity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards...

After taking on the lead role of "The Protagonist" in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, John David Washington's name keeps coming up when fans discuss the Marvel and DC Universes.

During a recent interview with Nerd Reactor, the actor was asked specifically about superhero roles, and he's certainly open to the idea. "There's so many. I think it depends on who's asking, what director wants to do it with me. We'll see, I want to stay open. I don't want to box myself in."

"Maybe there are characters that haven't been mentioned yet, or maybe even developed, that haven't been introduced in any of the films yet. I'd like to see what they come up with, if I ever get asked." Of course, one character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe many fans would love to see Washington play is Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four.

Asked specifically what he'd say if Marvel Studios President were to offer him the chance to play Mister Fantastic, the actor responded, "I'd say, 'Well, thank you for having me, thank you for taking this meeting. Where do I sign?'" You can't blame him for that, though John Krasinski remains the top choice for many comic book fans out there when it comes to Reed.

What do you guys think?