Anna Kendrick Compares Working On The TWILIGHT Movies To Being In A "Hostage Situation"

The Twilight cast members have never shared particularly fond memories from their time working on the franchise, and Anna Kendrick has made some surprising remarks about just how bad things could be!

Academy Award nominee Anna Kendrick has opened up about her time working on Twilight, and describes what sounds like a terrible experience starring in the Young Adult series of films.

"The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable," she told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. "I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.’"

"It was also kind of bonding. There was something about it like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life."

In the Twilight films, Kendrick played high school student Jessicsa Stanley, the best friend of Kristen Stewart's Bella. However, the actress acknowledges that she never had particularly good material to work with. "They all sort of blend into one at some point, because my whole job was to just go, like, ‘This family of very pale people who we never see eating – they’re really weird, right?’"

Despite not enjoying her time working on Twilight, she was an undeniable breakout star, and later earned the aforementioned Oscar nod for 2010's Up in the Air. She would later star in the Pitch Perfect franchise before taking on slightly more serious roles in films like 50/50 and A Simple Favor.

