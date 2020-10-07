ARTHUR & MERLIN: KNIGHTS OF CAMELOT Exclusive Clip Sees Arthur Meet Guinevere

Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot is available on DVD and Digital HD from July 13th, and it features Arthur meeting Guinevere in a tense, mysterious, and atmospheric scene from the exciting fantasy epic.

Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot is set to be released on DVD and Digital HD from July 13th courtesy of Signature Entertainment, and for fantasy fans, it promises to be a must-see.

In this interpretation of the classic tale, a much older King Arthur returns home after fighting the Roman Empire. There, he finds that his illegitimate son has corrupted the throne of Camelot, meaning he must reunite with the wizard Merlin and the Knights of the Round Table and fight to get back his crown. It's an epic adventure, and one which definitely delivers a new take on these legendary figures.

The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Game of Thrones and Batman Begins star Richard Brake. In this exclusive clip, we see Arthur (Richard Short) meet Guinevere (Stella Stocker).

As you can see, it's an atmospheric movie, and this clip is definitely packed full of mystery and intrigue.

Here's the synopsis for the film:



A tale of power, betrayal, lust and revenge, ARTHUR & MERLIN: KNIGHTS OF CAMELOT tells of a man battling to fulfil his destiny to become the King his nation needs. Starring Richard Short (Mary Kills People) as Arthur and The Night King himself Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, Batman Begins) as Merlin. The year 463 AD. England is a land divided. A land in need of a legend. King Arthur has been absent for five long years, fighting a war abroad that has stricken his knights, left his throne defenceless and his queen at the mercy of Mordred, his illegitimate son.

He must return home fast, facing dark and dangerous threats from all sides. But as he fights to preserve Camelot and all that he holds dear, the toughest conflict will be with himself. Guided by the legendary wizard Merlin, Arthur must strive to become the king that his nation needs. It is the story of a legend, before the legend was told. From the producers of Robin Hood: The Rebellion, Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot also stars Olivia Bernstone (Fighting with my Family) and Ronan Summers (Absolutely Anything).



Signature Entertainment presents Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot on DVD & Digital HD from July 13th.