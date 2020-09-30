New CONAN THE BARBARIAN Live-Action Series In Development For Netflix

There's been talk a new Conan the Barbarian movie for quite some time now, but Robert E. Howard's iconic Cimmerian warrior will be making his way to the small screen first via a new Netflix series...

Talk of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Conan the Barbarian revival seems to have fizzled out over the past couple of years, but we do have some exciting news about Robert E. Howard's iconic warrior on the small screen.

Deadline reports that a new Conan series is in the works at Netflix. The show is being headed up by Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler’s Pathfinder Media, and the deal would give the streaming giant exclusive access to the vast literary history of the character, which stretches all the way back to 1953. It sounds like there may also be tentative plans in place for an animated series.

The search is now underway for a writer/showrunner to pen the script and a director to helm the series.

This is obviously a separate project to the Conan TV series that was being developed for Amazon from from Colony co-creator Ryan Condal and Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, which we haven't had any updates on since 2018.

The last time we saw the vicious Cimmerian hero in action was in the 2011 Conan movie starring Aquaman's Jason Momoa. That adaptation was not very well received, however.

What do you guys make of this news? Who would you like to see in the lead role? Let us know in the comments.