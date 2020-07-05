DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Former Marvel Studios Executive Boards The Planned Film Adaptation

We've known for a while that a Dungeons & Dragons movie is in the works, but the planned big screen adaptation just added an impressive producer in a former Marvel Studios veteran. Read on for details...

Variety reports that Entertainment One has signed a first-look agreement with producer and former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham, and the planned Dungeons & Dragons movie is the first project to fall under that new deal. eOne were acquired by Hasbro earlier this year, so we're expecting to see a lot of big films like this one from them moving forward.

Dungeons & Dragons is managed by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, and Spider-Man: Homecoming writers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are attached to write and direct.

They were previously working on The Flash before "creative differences" brought that relationship to an end, and it's wise to bring someone like Latcham on board to oversee what could be the start of a shared universe. Nick Meyer, eOne’s president of film, praised him in a statement confirming the news.

"Jeremy is a massively talented producer with a track record of creating true-to-brand films with size and scope that resonate with audiences and excel on a global scale," he says. "In our exciting new era with Hasbro, we’re thrilled to begin this new partnership and look forward to sharing the amazing projects that are to come."

Most recently, Latcham produced Bad Times at the El Royale, but he previously spent 13 years at Marvel Studios, executive producing the likes of The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.