FREE GUY Stars Ryan Reynolds And Jodie Comer Cover The Latest Issue Of Total Film

Total Film magazine has unveiled its newsstand and subscribers only covers for its May issue, and they give us new looks at the stars of Shawn Levy's upcoming action comedy, Free Guy . Check 'em out...

This hectic looking action comedy stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) as a put-upon video game NPC who gains sentience and decides to fight back against the real-world players who continually make his life miserable with the help of Jodie Comer's (Killing Eve) character, who goes by the name Molotov Girl.

We recently found out that Free Guy had been pushed back from its originally-planned July 3 release by the industry-wide studio shuffle over coronavirus concerns, and will now hit theaters on Dec. 11.

Check out the covers below along with the first trailer, and let us know if you plan on checking this one out.

"Free Guy,' a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late."

Free Guy also stars Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi, with a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn.