BATMAN Video Game To Be Revealed At DC FanDome; New Details On HARRY POTTER Title Revealed

Reliable sources have now confirmed that a new Batman game will be revealed at DC FanDome in August, while plenty of new details have been revealed about plans for that upcoming Harry Potter title...

Bloomberg has shared a report detailing some of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's future plans. For starters, they confirm that the leaked footage from what appeared to be a free-roaming Harry Potter game which leaked online back in 2018 was indeed the real deal.

The big-budget title will reportedly allow players to take control of a wizard Hogwarts to explore both the school and surrounding areas (likely Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest). It will be an open-world, free-roaming game, and is being developed by Avalanche Software for a release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-gen consoles sometime in 2021.

The original plan was to unveil it during E3, but plans changed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. That hasn't changed its release date, though, and the site's insiders point out that author J.K. Rowling has very little direct involvement in the game (which will come as a relief to some following what many perceived to be anti-trans comments shared by the writer on Twitter).

This report also confirms that there are plans in place to officially reveal a currently untitled Batman game during the DC FanDome event in August. The Harry Potter title, meanwhile, will be made official shortly after. Needless to say, both of these will be well worth keeping an eye on.

Which are you guys most excited to get your hands on?