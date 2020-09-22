FANTASTIC BEASTS 3 Star Eddie Redmayne Confirms That Production On The Movie Has Begun In The UK

There's been no official announcement, but Fantastic Beasts 3 star Eddie Redmayne has confirmed that production on the threequel kicked off in London two weeks ago. Find out more details after the jump...

The Batman was forced to halt production in the UK as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and before cameras started rolling on that again, we kept hearing about Warner Bros.' hopes to resume work on both Matt Reeves' DC Comics adaptation and to start shooting Fantastic Beasts 3.

Well, production has indeed begun as of two weeks ago in London according to star Eddie Redmayne.

As you might expect, there are a lot of safety protocols in place to keep the cast and crew safe, and it doesn't sound like the movie has been negatively impacted in any way by those restrictions.

"It’s a whole new normal. Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways. Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, as humans, do we need interaction to spark from each other. What is really reassuring is that it is a different process, but it still feels like it’s fizzing and that everyone is working at the top of their game."

There's not a huge amount of excitement surrounding Fantastic Beasts 3 thanks to Johnny Depp's ongoing, and very public, legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, author J.K. Rowling's controversial opinions on social media, and the fact the last Fantastic Beasts movie was terrible!

Right now, the untitled Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled to be released on November 12th, 2021.