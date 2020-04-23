HARRY POTTER 8-Film Collection Enters DEG's Watched At Home Top 20 List

Last week, DEG introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list to offer information regarding which films are currently being viewed the most by people at home, and this week we have a few new entrants...

With theaters expected to remain closed indefinitely, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group recently introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list, which would tally up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

This week, while Disney/Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unsurprisingly remained on top, Sony's Bad Boys for Life leapfrogged up to second with Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog, Universal's Dolittle, and Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level rounding out the top five.

Both Bad Boys for Life and STX's The Gentlemen made their 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD debuts earlier this week, which should explain the big jumps for both as the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence-starrer jumped from fourth to second, while the Guy Ritchie-directed action-comedy moved up to 7th from 13th. However, while those two titles benefitted, Paramount's Like a Boss was unable to crack the Top 20 despite also debuting on physical home media earlier this week.

There aren't many other surprises, but the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection saw an unexpected leap into the Top 20 (coming in exactly at #20), usurping Universal's Cats. The entire collection has been on sale for the past few weeks on most digital platforms, including iTunes and Vudu , and it looks like fans are taking advantage of the deal as they remain at home during this exceedingly trying time.

For the week of April 23, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list: