HARRY POTTER Will Stream Exclusively On Peacock From This October After Brief Stay On HBO Max

The Harry Potter movies weren't on HBO Max for very long, and in another blow to the newly launched streaming service, it's been confirmed that the franchise is now heading to Peacock this October...

While the launch of HBO Max has definitely been a success, it certainly hasn't been without its teething problems. 4K streaming isn't possible, while the revolving door of titles means that a movie you might start one day could be gone the next. The Harry Potter franchise didn't stick around for long, and it's now found a new, exclusive home on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service.

All eight of them - from The Sorcerer's Stone to The Deathly Hallows Part 2 - will call that platform home from this October, and this is obviously another big blow to HBO Max (especially when the Harry Potter franchise is one of Warner Bros.' biggest properties).

"The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock," Peacock's Content Acquisition and Strategy president Frances Manfredi said in a statement. "We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again."

The Fantastic Beasts movies are currently on HBO Max, but there's nothing to say they'll stay there.

NBCUniversal have big plans for Peacock, with the likes of Brokeback Mountain, E.T., Shrek, and the Jason Bourne movies all on their way to that platform in the not too distant future.

How do you guys feel about these plans for the Harry Potter franchise?