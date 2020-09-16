HOGWARTS LEGACY Reveal Trailer Brings The Wizarding World To The PlayStation 5 In 2021

We've been hearing rumblings about a video game set in the world of Harry Potter for a while now, and at the PS5 Showcase, the first trailer for Hogwarts Legacy finally pulls back the curtain on that...

We've been hearing rumblings about some sort of Harry Potter game for a while now, and there was even some leaked footage from what appeared to be a free-roaming title set in Hogwarts not too long ago. Well, we now know that it's called Hogwarts Legacy and set in the 1800s!

In the trailer, it appears as if we can look forward to learning spells, exploring Hogsmeade, and even travelling across the countryside courtesy of some Fantastic Beasts.

It definitely looks like a free roaming game, and for Harry Potter fans, that should make it unmissable.

"Experience a new story set at Hogwarts in the 1800s," reads the brief synopsis for Hogwarts Legacy. "Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards and decide the fate of the wizarding world."

If we're given the chance to choose between heading down the path of good and evil, this should be a blast, and while all we know right now is that it's being released in 2021, this first footage definitely points to it being a must-have title. Hopefully, we'll get to see a lot more from it soon.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

