LORD OF THE RING And ALIEN Actor Sir Ian Holm Has Passed Away At The Age Of 88

Some sad news to report this morning, as we've just received word that legendary Academy Award-nominated British actor Ian Holm ( The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Alien ) has passed away at the age of 88...

Reports are coming in that Sir Ian Holm has sadly passed away at the age of 88.

The legendary British actor's career spanned over 50 years, starting out as an established star of the Royal Shakespeare Company before making an impact on television and film. His most notable roles include Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, duplicitous android Ash in Ridley Scott's Alien, and Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fire - a part which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Holm also appeared in the likes of Time Bandits, Brazil, The Madness Of King George, and The Fifth Element.

“It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88," the actor's agent said in a statement. "He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

Holm is survived by his fourth wife Sophie de Stempel and five children. Our condolences go out to his friends and family.

"I've thought of an ending for my book – 'And he lived happily ever after… to the end of his days'".