LORD OF THE RINGS Amazon Series Finds New Lead In GAME OF THRONES Actor Robert Aramayo

We recently found out that Will Poulter was forced to pass on playing the lead role in Amazon's upcoming The Lord of the Rings series, but a replacement has now been found in the form of Robert Aramayo...

Following the departure of original lead Will Poulter from the upcoming Lord of The Rings series, Amazon has found a replacement in the form of Robert Aramayo, who is best known for playing young Ned Stark in seasons 6 and 7 of HBO's Game of Thrones.



Aramayo will play the young hero of the tale, who is being referred to as Beldor (although there is speculation that he will turn out to be an established character). He joins previously announced cast members Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle and Morfydd Clark, who is believed to be playing a younger incarnation of Elf Queen Galadriel.



The Lord of the Rings is set to begin filming soon in New Zealand with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona at the helm of the first two episodes.



We still don't know a whole lot about this take on Tolkien's classic, but it is expected to be a prequel of sorts to the original trilogy, set during The Second Age.

DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE