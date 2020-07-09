THE LORD OF THE RINGS Star Hugo Weaving Rules Out Returning As Elrond In Amazon Prequel Series

Captain America: The First Avenger star Hugo Weaving delivered a memorable turn as Elrond in The Lord of the Rings films, but rules out ever reprising the role in the upcoming Amazon prequel series!

It wasn't expected, but The Lord of the Rings star Hugo Weaving has confirmed in an interview with Variety that he has no intentions of returning as Elrond in the Amazon TV series. The Captain America: The First Avenger actor played the elf in The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, and later two of The Hobbit films.

Sticking mostly to independent projects these days, Weaving no longer seems to have much interest in blockbuster fare, and has definitively dismissed the possibility of ever donning those pointy ears again.

"No way," the actor exclaimed. "Absolutely no. Matrix [4] might have happened. But Lord of the Rings, no, I would never - I’m not interested in that at all. Look, I loved being in New Zealand with all those great people, and it was like going back to a family but actually, to be honest, I think everyone had more than enough of it."

Weaving made similar comments about people having had enough of The Matrix, and he's been similarly outspoken about not wanting to ever return to the Marvel Universe as Red Skull.

It's likely Elrond will be part of The Lord of the Rings TV series coming to Amazon, but with a much younger actor playing him as we'll find the elf at a much different point in his lengthy life.

