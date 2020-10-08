MONSTERLAND First Look Features STAR WARS Actress Kelly Marie Tran, LUKE CAGE's Mike Colter & More

Hulu has released some stills for Monsterland , an upcoming anthology series revolving around encounters with fantasy creatures. Get a first look at Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter & the rest of the cast.

Hulu has shared a first look at Monsterland; an upcoming horror/fantasy anthology series which is based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud.

The stills feature most of the main cast members, including Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling, Mike Colter and Kelly Marie Tran, who we haven't seen since she returned as Rose Tico for a somewhat thankless role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The series is set in a world that involves encounters with fantasy creatures like mermaids and fallen angels, and follows broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives. Tran will star in an episode titled "Iron River, MI," playing a woman named Lauren who returns to her small Michigan hometown to be married. She had managed to build a new life for herself after her best friend, Elena, went missing when they were 16.

You can check out the images by scrolling through the Instagram post below.

Monsterland was created, written and executive produced by Mary Laws and executive produced by Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug will serve as co-ep. The show is set to premiere on Hulu on November 2nd.