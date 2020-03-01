Robert Downey Jr. Tackles Dungeons And Dragons In The Latest Trailer For Universal's DOLITTLE
When thinking of Doctor Dolittle, one usually considers the popular films with Eddie Murphy that were released, but actually the character is a literary figure.
It came as a fairly big surprise when fans of Doctor Dolittle learned the character would receive a reboot with Robert Downey Jr. Now we get a glimpse of what the ex Tony Stark is up against in the film!
The character was introduced in Hugh Lofting's The Story of Doctor Dolittle which saw publication in 1920. This means that its likely the lovable tale will be retold multiple times with different talented actors giving it a spin over the years, but the first we see is none other than Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr.
While it initially came as a shock that there was even a new Dolittle film happening at all, the fact that an actor like Downey had taken on the role helped people accept him and the new film, along with the fact that it boasts a solid cast including Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Octavia Spencer (The Help), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Craig Robinson (The Office), John Cena (Bumblebee), and more.
What does come as quite a surprise is a reveal in the latest trailer for Dolittle, one that shows what our hero and his animal companions are up against in this month's film - and it looks like the good doctor will be facing none other than a dragon. Because there isn't explicit roots for such a thing in the literature, its unknown whether the dragon will be able to talk or not - but given the point of the movie and the character, it would be a decent bet.
Take a look at the new trailer for Dolittle below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.
Dolittle hits theaters January 17th.
