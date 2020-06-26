RUN WITH THE HUNTED Star Ron Perlman Talks Reteaming With Guillermo Del Toro For PINOCCHIO - EXCLUSIVE

While Disney is hard at work developing a live-action Pinocchio, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has his own take in the works, and star Ron Perlman tells us how much work he's contributed to it thus far...

Pinocchio is somewhere on the list of live-action remakes Disney has planned, but Hellboy and Pacific Rim director Guillermo del Toro is currently hard at work on his own dark, twisted retelling of the famous Carlo Collodi fairytale. Making use of stop-motion, it promises to be vastly different to what the House of Mouse has planned for the wooden puppet who longs to be a real boy.

So far, Del Toro has assembled an impressive cast which includes Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, and Ron Perlman. When we spoke to the latter for Run With The Hunted, we asked about his plans to reteam with the filmmaker, and he explained how much work he's done on the highly anticipated animated project.

"I have done my preliminary performance," Perlman confirmed. "And when I say preliminary, the way animated films work is that the actors give a performance, and that is shipped off to the animators, they animate to the actor's performances, but things get altered in that process."

"Then, it comes back to the actors to do their rewritten scenes or new scenes that have been put in or improvements over what you did," the actor continued. "I'm about a third of the way through my contribution of the film."

Perlman is playing the villainous Mangiafuoco in Del Toro's take on Pinocchio, and there's clearly a lot more work to be done before the movie (which was recently acquired by Netflix) can be released.

