THE GREEN KNIGHT: Dev Patel Armors-Up In The Glorious First Trailer For A24's Arthurian Epic

“An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.”

The first trailer for A24'sis now online, and if you're a fan of the New York-based indie studio, this should be a must-see.Directed by David Lowery (), the film is based on the Arthurian legend of Sir Gawain and The Green Knight, and stars Dev Patel () as the gallant Gawain as he embarks on a perilous quest to face the invincible knight (Ralph Ineson) of the title in order to prove himself worthy of a seat at Arthur's (Sean Harris) Round Table.is set for release on May 29, and also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan and Kate Dickie. Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think in the comments.