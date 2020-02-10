THE WITCHES Moves To HBO Max; First-Look Poster Features Anne Hathaway As The Grand High Witch

It's been announced today that Back To the Future director Robert Zemeckis' new adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic children's book, The Witches , will skip theatres and debut on HBO Max. Check out a poster.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release, Warner Bros. has announced that Back To the Future director Robert Zemeckis' new take on Roald Dahl's The Witches will now be heading straight to HBO Max - and it'll arrive just in time for Halloween!

The re-adaptation of Dahl's classic children's book will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on October 22. A poster for the movie has also been released to accompany the announcement, giving us a first look at main cast members Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci.

The Academy Award-winning TDKR actress will play The Grand High Witch of All The World (Grand High Witch for short), who serves as the main villain of the story. In the book, she disguises herself as a beautiful woman, but her actual appearance... well, we assume most of you will have seen the 1990 movie starring Anjelica Huston?

Spencer, meanwhile, is "the tough but tender grandma who will fight her to the end," and Tucci plays "the hotel manager who unwittingly hosts the witches' convention."

Zemeckis penned the script with with his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke. The duo will also produce alongside Guillermo del Toro, who was originally attached to direct, and Alfonso Cuaron.

The Witches also stars Kristin Chenoweth, Jahzir Bruno, and Chris Rock. Do you guys plan on checking this out? Should be a suitably scary watch for the family this spooky season.