WILLOW Disney+ TV Series Does Not Officially Have The Green Light According To Ron Howard
A while back, we ran down all the upcoming fantasy TV series that would be vying to fill the huge shoes left by Game of Thrones. While there's a number of worthy candidates, the Willow sequel series at Disney+ garnered a lot of interest. There's just one problem- it's not officially greenlit!
It seems Jon Kasdan still has to convince the powers-that-be at Disney+ to move forward with his concept for a Willow sequel but Ron Howard wants to be involved with the project if it moves forward.
Speaking to Collider, Ron Howard shared some new details about the project.
"We are developing Willow for Disney Plus. And I don’t know about directing or not, but Jon Kasdan is writing, he’s very passionate about it, great job. We don’t have a green light yet, but if it goes, I’ll certainly want to roll up my sleeves and be a part of that, because that would be great, to revisit that world."
Howard also confirmed that Warrick Davis would be returning and that the sequel is set a few decades later.
The original Willow was released in 1988 and was directed by Ron Howard from a script written by Bob Dolman and George Lucas (story).
Willow, a small farmer/apprentice magician, meets Madmartigan, a great swordsman, and together they journey through a war-torn land of magic and monsters, to save a baby princess from death at the hands of an evil queen.
