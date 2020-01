WILLOW Disney+ TV Series Does Not Officially Have The Green Light According To Ron Howard

It seems Jon Kasdan still has to convince the powers-that-be at Disney+ to move forward with his concept for a Willow sequel but Ron Howard wants to be involved with the project if it moves forward.

Willow, a small farmer/apprentice magician, meets Madmartigan, a great swordsman, and together they journey through a war-torn land of magic and monsters, to save a baby princess from death at the hands of an evil queen.

A while back, we ran down all the upcoming fantasy TV series that would be vying to fill the huge shoes left by. While there's a number of worthy candidates, thesequel series at Disney+ garnered a lot of interest. There's just one problem- it's not officially greenlit!Speaking to Collider, Ron Howard shared some new details about the project.Howard also confirmed that Warrick Davis would be returning and that the sequel is set a few decades later.The originalwas released in 1988 and was directed by Ron Howard from a script written by Bob Dolman and George Lucas (story).