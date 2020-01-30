 WILLOW Disney+ TV Series Does Not Officially Have The Green Light According To Ron Howard
Fantasy Headlines Videos Wallpaper

WILLOW Disney+ TV Series Does Not Officially Have The Green Light According To Ron Howard

WILLOW Disney+ TV Series Does Not Officially Have The Green Light According To Ron Howard

It seems Jon Kasdan still has to convince the powers-that-be at Disney+ to move forward with his concept for a Willow sequel but Ron Howard wants to be involved with the project if it moves forward.

Mark Julian | 1/30/2020
Filed Under: "Fantasy"
A while back, we ran down all the upcoming fantasy TV series that would be vying to fill the huge shoes left by Game of Thrones.  While there's a number of worthy candidates, the Willow sequel series at Disney+ garnered a lot of interest.  There's just one problem- it's not officially greenlit!  

Speaking to Collider, Ron Howard shared some new details about the project.

"We are developing Willow for Disney Plus.  And I don’t know about directing or not, but Jon Kasdan is writing, he’s very passionate about it, great job. We don’t have a green light yet, but if it goes, I’ll certainly want to roll up my sleeves and be a part of that, because that would be great, to revisit that world."

Howard also confirmed that Warrick Davis would be returning and that the sequel is set a few decades later.  

The original Willow was released in 1988 and was directed by Ron Howard from a script written by Bob Dolman and George Lucas (story).



Willow, a small farmer/apprentice magician, meets Madmartigan, a great swordsman, and together they journey through a war-torn land of magic and monsters, to save a baby princess from death at the hands of an evil queen.
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...